UPDATE 1-Raiffeisen CEO highlights strong Russia showing in 2015 results

VIENNA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Central and eastern European lender Raiffeisen Bank International said it would easily meet a capital target that is part of a restructuring plan, after publishing full-year results that included a strong performance in Russia.

RBI announced late on Monday a preliminary net profit of 383 million euros ($417.9 million) for 2015, which was helped by banking supervisors asking it to reallocate write-downs to its 2014 balance sheet. This widened a 2014 net loss to 617 million euros from the 493 million previously announced.

A full break-down of 2015 earnings and an outlook for the year ahead would have to wait until the final results for 2015 are announced in March, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told a conference call on Tuesday.

Net profit from Russia was 387 million euros in 2015, Sevelda said, adding that results in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary were also “quite satisfying”.

Sevelda said RBI was committed to a restructuring plan aimed at shrinking its balance sheet and bolstering its common equity tier 1 capital ratio to 12 percent by 2017. Its 2015 results showed the ratio was already 11.5 percent.

“The execution of all of the measures included should result in a fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio ... comfortably above the 12 percent target by the end of 2017,” he said.

Ukraine, however, had failed to make a profit and the bank was still in talks with regulators on how to separate a portfolio of Swiss franc-denominated loans ahead of a planned sale of its Polish unit, Sevelda and finance chief Martin Gruell said. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Susan Thomas)