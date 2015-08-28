FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen Zentralbank boosts core capital ratio
August 28, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

Raiffeisen Zentralbank boosts core capital ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Zentralbank boosted its fully loaded common equity tier 1 capital ratio to 8.7 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of June from 8.5 percent at the end of 2014, it said on Friday.

The unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) said first-half profit fell 10.5 percent to 222 million euros ($245 million), adding it could not rule out a 2015 loss.

RBI, the group’s main asset, has also said it could make a second consecutive loss this year as it books the bulk of restructuring costs for a radical overhaul in central and eastern Europe.

$1 = 0.8880 euros Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Michael Shields

