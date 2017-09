VIENNA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International’s chief executive Karl Sevelda fuelled speculation of a merger with its unlisted parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank, saying no decision on the group’s structure would be made in the next two months.

On a conference call on Tuesday following the publication of Raiffeisen Bank International’s unconsolidated results for 2015, when asked to elaborate, he said he could not provide an outlook for the group’s structure. (Reporting by Francois Murphy)