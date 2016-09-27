Raiffeisen arm profit hit by RZB stake write-down

VIENNA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien reported a first-half net loss of 73.4 million euros ($82.5 million) on Tuesday due to a 100 million euro write-down in the book value of its stake in Raiffeisen Zentralbank.

RLB NOe-Wien is the biggest shareholder, with a stake of almost 35 percent, in Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB), the unlisted parent of central and eastern Europe-focused lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI).

RBI and RZB are considering merging, with the valuation of each lender and the resulting rate at which shares will be exchanged a central issue in talks between them. ($1 = 0.8893 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)