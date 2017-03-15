Raiffeisen targets modest increase in capital buffer after merger

VIENNA, March 15 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International on Wednesday provided more detail on what its finances will look like after a merger with its parent company and targeted a modest increase in the combined company's capital ratio.

RBI, which said its merger with its parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank would be completed on Saturday, published full-year results ahead of schedule last month because its capital ratio, a measure of financial strength, was significantly higher than expected.

Wednesday's more detailed figures were in line with those full-year numbers, but also showed that the combined bank's fully loaded common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.4 percent at the end of last year, compared with RBI's 13.6 percent. It set itself a target of around 13 percent for the medium term. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely)