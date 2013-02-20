FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen Bank Int'l ups dividend, has Q4 loss
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 20, 2013 / 6:47 AM / in 5 years

Raiffeisen Bank Int'l ups dividend, has Q4 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International proposed on Wednesday raising its 2012 dividend 12 cents to 1.17 euros per share while posting a well-flagged loss for the fourth quarter.

That was well above the 0.77 euro dividend analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

RBI posted a 2012 profit of 725 million euros ($968.35 million). Based on the consolidated profit of 842 million it made in the first nine months, that represented a net loss of 117 million in the final quarter.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected a net loss of 113 million euros in the quarter.

RBI said last month it expected a net loss for the fourth quarter due to writedowns of its Ukrainian unit and other assets and a tough economy.

$1 = 0.7487 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.