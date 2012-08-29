FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen profit beats estimates, sees bad loans on rise
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2012 / 5:55 AM / 5 years ago

Raiffeisen profit beats estimates, sees bad loans on rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Profits at Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International more than halved to 160 million euros ($201.1 million) in the second quarter, the bank reported on Wednesday, just ahead of the average market forecast of 155 million euros.

It said it saw stable business volumes this year but expected a slight increase in the volume of non-performing loans in the second half of 2012 while its net provisioning ratio should remain stable or increase slightly.

“Depending on market developments, a capital increase continues to be a possible option,” it said, reiterating its previous stance. ($1=0.7958 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
