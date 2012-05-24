FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen Bank Int'l Q1 profit beats expectations
May 24, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

Raiffeisen Bank Int'l Q1 profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 24 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International’s first-quarter profit blew past market expectations as risk provisons surprisingly fell and it booked one-off gains, emerging Europe’s number three lender said on Thursday.

Consolidated profit doubled to 541 million euros ($680.8 million), easily beating the average estimate of 457 million euros after minorities in a Reuters poll of analysts and topping even the highest estimate in the survey.

“Taking into consideration measures already completed, or close to their conclusion, the RZB group currently reaches a core tier 1 ratio according to the EBA’s definition of 9.3 percent and is therefore in line with the plan,” it added. ($1=0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mikie Nesbit)

