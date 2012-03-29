Raiffeisen says EBA capital goal within reach

VIENNA, March 29 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Zentralbank group is within reach of hitting European regulators’ target for a 9 percent core tier 1 capital ratio by mid-year, listed unit Raiffisen Bank International said on Thursday.

“At this point in time, the RZB Group has already implemented (capital) measures totalling 1.9 billion euros, while an additional 800 million euros are about to be implemented and measures with a targeted value of 300 million euros have been prepared,” it said in a statement.

“Already at the end of 2011, the RZB Group’s core tier 1 ratio stood at 9.12 percent according to Basel 2.5/CDR III.”

The bank had already released preliminary results in February that showed pretax profit rose nearly 7 percent to 1.37 billion euros ($1.82 billion), although net profit fell due to higher deferred taxes.