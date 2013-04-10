Raiffeisen Bank Int'l sees flat risk provisions in 2013

VIENNA, April 10 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International forecast on Wednesday that provisions for bad loans would be steady in 2013 and its net interest income would be flat in what it called “tense” markets.

“In 2013, we plan to slightly increase loans and advances to customers. Given the outlook for interest rates, we aim to maintain the net interest margin at the level of the previous year,” it said in a statement confirming preliminary results.

“In light of the economic prospects, the situation remains tense in several of our markets. In 2013, we therefore expect a similar net provisioning requirement as in the previous year.”

It reiterated that a capital increase remained an option depending on market developments.