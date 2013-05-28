FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen Q1 profit drops, sticks to outlook
May 28, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 4 years

Raiffeisen Q1 profit drops, sticks to outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 28 (Reuters) - First-quarter profit at Raiffeisen Bank International fell to 157 million euros ($203.1 million), roughly in line with market estimates, as net interest income edged lower and provisions for bad debt rose less than expected.

It stuck to its outlook that its net provisioning requirment this year would be similar to that in 2012 and that it planned a slight increase in loans and advances to customers. It reiterated on Tuesday that a capital increase was an option depending on market conditions.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected net profit after minorities of 150 million euros, down 72 percent from a year-earlier period when one-off income flattered results.

$1 = 0.7729 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

