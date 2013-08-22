FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen Bank International Q2 profit lags expectations
August 22, 2013 / 5:53 AM / 4 years ago

Raiffeisen Bank International Q2 profit lags expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Second-quarter profit at Raiffeisen Bank International fell by a quarter to 120 million euros ($160 million), emerging Europe’s second-biggest lender said on Thursday, missing market estimates.

It stuck to its outlook that its net provisioning requirement this year would be similar to that in 2012 but now said loans and advances to customers would be steady rather than rise. It reiterated on Thursday that a capital increase was an option depending on market conditions.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected net profit after minorities to fall 10 percent to 144 million euros.

$1 = 0.7476 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
