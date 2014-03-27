FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen Bank International posts Q4 profit beat
March 27, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen Bank International posts Q4 profit beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 27 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International swung to a fourth-quarter net profit of 146 million euros ($201 million), the Austrian lender said, beating market estimates as net interest income and risk provisions came in better than expected.

Central and eastern Europe’s second-biggest lender said it aimed to boost lending slightly in 2014 while its net provisioning should remain steady, although results may be affected by an ECB-led review of big banks’ balance sheets.

“The developments in Ukraine and their potential effects on the region are hereby also not taken into consideration,” it added on Thursday. It proposed cutting its dividend to 1.02 euros per share.

$1 = 0.7254 Euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kevin Liffey

