RBI sees loan demand rising, hard to call NPL peak

VIENNA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International expects a slight increase in demand for loans in its core markets next year, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said on a conference call.

RBI, whose core markets are in central and eastern Europe and Austria, earlier on Wednesday reported third-quarter results including a rise in its non-performing loan ratio to 10.3 percent at end-September from 9.8 percent at end-2012.

Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl said it was difficult to say if non-performing loans had peaked.

“Unfortunately, the non-performing loans are four to six quarters behind the normal development so we still feel some pressure,” he said. “Corporate is volatile; retail seems to be fine now.” (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)