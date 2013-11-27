FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBI sees loan demand rising, hard to call NPL peak
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

RBI sees loan demand rising, hard to call NPL peak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International expects a slight increase in demand for loans in its core markets next year, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said on a conference call.

RBI, whose core markets are in central and eastern Europe and Austria, earlier on Wednesday reported third-quarter results including a rise in its non-performing loan ratio to 10.3 percent at end-September from 9.8 percent at end-2012.

Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl said it was difficult to say if non-performing loans had peaked.

“Unfortunately, the non-performing loans are four to six quarters behind the normal development so we still feel some pressure,” he said. “Corporate is volatile; retail seems to be fine now.” (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.