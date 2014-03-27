Raiffeisen likely to change outlook with Q1 results

VIENNA, March 27 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International plans to make its 2014 outlook more precise once it has a chance to see how customers in Ukraine are maintaining payments amid a political crisis, the Austrian lender said on Thursday.

“Maybe in May when have seen the first quarter and we have understood the March and April payments behaviour of our customers then we ...for sure will change our outlook,” Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl told an analyst call. It earlier said its 2014 outlook for steady risk provisions excluded Ukraine developments.

Strobl said a 30-40 percent devaluation of the Ukrainian currency could boost risk provisions by around 200 million euros ($275.7 million).