Raiffeisen still sees bad loans on the rise
November 28, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Raiffeisen still sees bad loans on the rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Emerging Europe lender Raiffeisen Bank International expects a stable volume of business in 2012 and a small increase in non-performing loans in the next months, it said on Wednesday.

The Austria-based bank said bank levies in Austria and central and Eastern Europe would probably have a negative effect on earnings of 160 million euros ($207 million) this year.

The bank reiterated that a capital increase continued to be an option, depending on market conditions.

$1 = 0.7733 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Michael Shields

