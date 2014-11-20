Raiffeisen Bank Int'l sees Q3 Russia profit fall

VIENNA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International’s pretax profit in Russia fell to 100 million euros in the third quarter from 127 million in the second quarter as rouble depreciation offset strong operating results, it said on Thursday.

In slides prepared for a conference call it said it was seeing “limited direct impact from most recent sanctions on business due to its short-term nature”, referring to western sanctions on Moscow over its alleged support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

RBI reiterated it did not plan any further capital increase after a cash call early this year raised 2.8 billion euros ($3.51 billion).