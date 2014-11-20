FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen Bank Int'l sees Q3 Russia profit fall
November 20, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen Bank Int'l sees Q3 Russia profit fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International’s pretax profit in Russia fell to 100 million euros in the third quarter from 127 million in the second quarter as rouble depreciation offset strong operating results, it said on Thursday.

In slides prepared for a conference call it said it was seeing “limited direct impact from most recent sanctions on business due to its short-term nature”, referring to western sanctions on Moscow over its alleged support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

RBI reiterated it did not plan any further capital increase after a cash call early this year raised 2.8 billion euros ($3.51 billion).

1 US dollar = 0.7974 euro Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber

