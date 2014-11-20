FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Raiffeisen Bank Int'l sees Q4 Russia profit dip
#Corrections News
November 20, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Raiffeisen Bank Int'l sees Q4 Russia profit dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word Russia in headline)

VIENNA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International expects profits at its key Russian market to ease in the fourth quarter versus the previous three months, Chief Financial Officer Martin Gruell told a conference call with analysts on Thursday.

Higher risk provisioning and operating expenses were likely to have profits in its single most profitable market lag the 78 million euros ($98 million) it made there in the third quarter, he said. “I would expect the fourth quarter to be a bit lower than the third quarter,” he said.

He said he believed the worst of the rouble’s devaluation was over, but added that the impact on group capital from the Russian currency’s decline could push RBI’s core capital below 10 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of this year.

1 US dollar = 0.7961 euro Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
