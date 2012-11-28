FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen shares drop as bank sees bad loans rising
November 28, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Raiffeisen shares drop as bank sees bad loans rising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Raiffeisen Bank International, a lender to emerging European economies, dropped more than 6 percent in early trading on Wednesday after the bank said it saw bad loans rising.

Raiffeisen said it expected bad loans to increase given difficult conditions in its major markets, and it would probably take a 160 million euros ($207 million) hit on its 2012 earnings from bank levies in Austria and central and eastern Europe.

Shares in Raiffeisen were down 6.2 percent at 31.11 euros by 0811 GMT, against a flat European banking index.

$1 = 0.7733 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter

