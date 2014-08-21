FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Daimler
August 21, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen says no plans for Ukraine unit sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International has no current plans to sell its Ukrainian unit, it said on Thursday after reporting strong second-quarter profit.

“There are no specific plans for a sale,” Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told a news conference.

Raiffeisen had wanted to sell the unit but said in March its plans were on hold as Russia built up troops near Crimea, which it went on to annex from Ukraine.

Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Michael Shields

