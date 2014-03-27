FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen Bank Int'l has 5 bln euro Ukraine exposure
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen Bank Int'l has 5 bln euro Ukraine exposure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 27 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International put its total Ukraine exposure at 5.13 billion euros ($7.07 billion) as of the end of February.

Its government bond holdings amounted to 399 million euros as of March 13, while it described its liquidity position there as “currently stable”.

Raiffeisen made a profit of 101 million euros last year in Ukraine, which is locked in a confrontation with Russia over Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula. Crimea contributes less than 2 percent of its profit in Ukraine, it said in slides prepared for an analyst call.

$1 = 0.7254 Euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
