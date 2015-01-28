FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBI says to extend capital buffer by selling risk-weighted assets
January 28, 2015 / 8:27 PM / 3 years ago

RBI says to extend capital buffer by selling risk-weighted assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is planning to extend its capital buffer with a reduction of risk-weighted assets (RWA) of at least 20 per cent, which will also affect its Russian business, it said on Wednesday.

RBI reiterated it was not planning to sell its Russian unit or undertake a capital hike. Its equity tier 1 ratio (fully loaded) stands at around 10 percent and its total capital ratio (transitional) stands at over 15 percent, fulfilling all regulatory capital requirements, RBI said in a statement.

Its shares closed down 3.2 percent on Wednesday, hitting a new low. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

