VIENNA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International is making “good money” in Russia this year and does not expect further problems from Ukraine, board member Peter Lennkh said on Friday.

Speaking at a business conference, Lennkh said the bank intended to sell its Polish unit Polbank before listing the unit in cooperation with the company’s buyer. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)