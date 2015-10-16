FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Raiffeisen's proportion of bad loans is falling, executive says
October 16, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Raiffeisen's proportion of bad loans is falling, executive says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, quotes, background)

VIENNA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International’s proportion of non-performing loans is falling as the company continues to make “good money” in Russia and expects no more bad news from Ukraine, a board member said on Friday.

Raiffeisen in February unveiled plans to sell operations in Poland and Slovenia and cut back in Russia in an effort to shrink its balance sheet and bolster its capital ratio.

“We have non-performing loans of 11 percent in the company as a whole,” Peter Lennkh, the board member in charge of RBI’s corporate business, said at a trade fair in Vienna, adding that the amount of new non-performing loans was falling.

“Of those 11 percent, 65 percent to two thirds are covered by provisions,” he added. “All that is not covered by provisions is 3 to 4 percent.”

In Poland, Raiffeisen is sticking to a plan to sell Polbank, which it bought in 2012, and then jointly organise its listing with the buyer between the deal’s signing and closing, he said.

“The project is not delayed,” he said.

In July, Raiffeisen said the sale of Polbank, Poland’s eighth biggest bank by assets, might be delayed due to complications over its Swiss franc mortgages. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Francois Murphy. Editing by Jane Merriman)

