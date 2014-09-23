Raiffeisen Bank Int'l sees Russian bad loan charges up in 2015

VIENNA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International expects risk costs in Russia to increase in absolute terms next year as the economy struggles, Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl told reporters on Tuesday.

On other subjects, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said he had got the message in talks with government officials in Hungary that the worst may be over for banks being forced to compensate customers for what authorities called mispriced loans.

He said the Hungarian government had achieved its goal of ensuring more than half the country’s banking sector was in domestic hands. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)