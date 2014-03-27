FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen CEO says cautiously optimistic about Russia
March 27, 2014

Raiffeisen CEO says cautiously optimistic about Russia

VIENNA, March 27 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International’s chief executive said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the outlook for Russia, despite political tension between the West and one of the bank’s core markets in central and eastern Europe.

“The growth prospects in Russia have clouded, but we are convinced that it will remain an attractive banking market when the crisis has passed,” Karl Sevelda told the Austrian lender’s 2013 results news conference on Thursday.

He said the bank had a grip on risks at its Ukraine business.

Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula has sparked the worst East-West confrontation since the Cold War. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

