FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen unaffected by capital outflow from Russia-CEO
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 22, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen unaffected by capital outflow from Russia-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 22 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International has barely been affected by massive capital outflows from Russia amid Moscow’s political confrontation with the West, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told Austrian radio in an interview on Thursday.

“That hardly affects us. We assume that lots of this money is Russian money that has flowed abroad. So far we are observing none to little of this outflow,” he said.

Sevelda said RBI had closed 14 of its 84 branches in eastern Ukraine - hotbed of a pro-Russian separatist movement - and had massively curtailed new lending at the rest although they were still conducting business. He said RBI had no plans at this stage to sell branches there, as it had done with branches in the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.