March 23, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 6 years ago

Raiffeisen Bank Int'l won't issue stock in H1-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 23 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International will not sell new shares in the first half of this year, the chairman of its unlisted parent was quoted as saying.

The Raiffeisen group will be able to hit the 9 percent core tier 1 capital ratio that European regulators demand by mid-2012 so “there will be no capital increase until then”, Raiffeisen Zentralbank Chairman Christian Konrad was quoted as saying by the Austria Press Agency.

Because its shares are now trading below book value, selling stock at this stage would be tantamount to “giving away half the bank. I don’t think very much of these plans”, he said at an event late on Thursday, according to APA.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Fredrik Dahl

