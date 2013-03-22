FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen paves way for SIX to get credit card firm
March 22, 2013 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Raiffeisen paves way for SIX to get credit card firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA/ZURICH March 22 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Zentralbank has decided to sell its 11.2 percent stake in credit card company Paylife, it said on Friday, paving the way for Swiss exchange operator SIX to take over the business.

The decision by RZB, the parent of listed unit Raiffeisen Bank International, follows similar moves by Austrian peers Bank Austria, Erste Group and BAWAG PSK .

The four together own nearly 80 percent of Paylife. The sale of all of the stakes is supposed to be wrapped up by mid-year. Raiffeisen said SIX had made a binding offer for up to 100 pct of Paylife this year.

Banks have not disclosed financial terms for the sale, which a newspaper has reported was worth nearly 100 million euros ($129 million) for all of Paylife.

$1 = 0.7737 euros Reporting by Angelika Gruber in Vienna and oliver Hirt in Zurich; Writing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
