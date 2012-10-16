Raiffeisen to scale back in Slovenia

VIENNA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International will scale back operations in Slovenia but continue to serve clients there in a retrenchment the Austrian lender described as specific to that market.

“Due to the competitive environment in Slovenia and in order to optimise the allocation of resources within the group we intend to rescale our operations in the country,” an RBI statement said in response to media reports about the move.

“This will go hand in hand with a reduction of assets over time and an adaptation of resources in the next years,” it said on Tuesday.

RBI had 17 outlets and employs 326 in Slovenia, where it is the 10th biggest bank, it said. It did not say how many branches or jobs might go in Slovenia, which accounted for around 1 percent of group assets.

RBI competes with Erste Group Bank for the number two spot in emerging Europe behind market leader UniCredit . (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)