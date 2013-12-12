FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian bank Raiffeisen to inject 40 mln euros into Slovenian unit
December 12, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

Austrian bank Raiffeisen to inject 40 mln euros into Slovenian unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International plans to inject 40 million euros ($55 million) into its Slovenian unit, it said on Thursday, following an assessment of how much extra capital is required for the struggling nation’s banks.

Slovenia’s central bank said earlier that RBI faced a shortfall of 113 million euros in its capital-to-assets ratio, taking its figures from an external audit of banks operating in Slovenia to determine whether the country would need an EU bail-out.

An RBI spokesman said on Thursday, ”in practical terms, this means we have a capital increase of 40 mln euros in preparation. That is going to happen in the next weeks.

“We have some other measures like reduction of business in place to fulfil the capital ratio,” he added. ($1=0.7251 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich; Writing by Georgina Prodhan)

