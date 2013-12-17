FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen details sovereign exposure at end-H1
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2013 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

Raiffeisen details sovereign exposure at end-H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffesen Zentralbank, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International, said its largest sovereign exposure as of the end of June was to Slovakia.

In data published on its website as part of a European Banking Authority “transparency exercise”, it put its exposure to Slovakia at 2.16 billion euros ($2.97 billion), to Austria at 1.82 billion, to Hungary at 1.47 billion, to Romania at 1.02 billion, to the Czech Republic at 904 million, to Poland at 469 million and to Slovenia at 148 million.

The European Banking Authority, the European Union’s banking watchdog, said on Monday the share of bonds issued by sovereigns under stress held by their domestic banks had “increased markedly” between December 2010 and June 2013.

$1 = 0.7271 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.