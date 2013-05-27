Raiffeisen board to decide on CEO on June 7

VIENNA, May 27 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International’s supervisory board will meet on June 7 to decide how to fill a leadership vacuum left by Chief Executive Herbert Stepic’s decision to resign, the Raiffeisen group said on Monday.

It gave no other details.

Stepic, 66, has denied wrongdoing in using front companies in the Caribbean and Asia to buy flats in Singapore in 2006 and 2008 but said on Friday he decided to quit to avoid a potentially damaging debate over his actions. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Victoria Bryan)