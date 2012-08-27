CORRECTED-Raiffeisen chief eyes Asia for expansion - paper

(In Aug. 25 story, corrects first and third paragraphs to make clear the bank’s Asian business will not be as large as its eastern European business; replaces “equal” with “the same” in translation of German quote; adds detail on current geographic split)

FRANKFURT, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International wants to expand its footprint in Asia to create a bank focused on the two growth regions of eastern Europe and the far East, its chief executive told the Die Presse newspaper.

The bank is already active in the region but intends to use extra capital for expansion to give Asia a bigger presence within the group.

“It will be a strong company that has the same geographical areas,” chief executive Herbert Stepic was quoted as saying, asked about where he thought the bank would be in five years.

“Our goal is to more combine our two growth regions of Eastern Europe and Asia.”

Raiffeisen considers central and eastern Europe as its home market, and so far has a niche business in Asia, where it is the only large Austrian bank with any significant presence.

Asked whether he would be still heading the bank in five years, he said: “I am 65, I have been asked to continue in a difficult economic environment. When we reach calmer waters, I will retire. My contract runs until 2015.”

But he was cagey about a potential successor.

“It is up to the shareholders. But I have someone in mind who can take over this ship immediately if a brick were to drop on my head.” (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)