FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen's Stepic investigated in tax case
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2013 / 10:40 AM / 4 years ago

Raiffeisen's Stepic investigated in tax case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Austrian prosecutors have opened an investigation into suspected tax evasion by Raiffeisen Bank International’s former chief executive Herbert Stepic, they said on Friday.

Stepic stepped down from emerging Europe’s second-biggest lender in May in what he called an effort to spare the Austrian bank from damaging publicity over personal property deals.

He has denied any wrongdoing in using front companies in the Caribbean and Asia to buy flats in Singapore in 2006 and 2008 but said he decided to quit out of loyalty to Raiffeisen.

“An investigation has been launched based on a voluntary report,” a spokeswoman for Vienna prosecutors said, confirming a report by the newspaper Die Presse. Voluntary reports refer to corrected tax returns that people file.

Stepic, who still works as an adviser to Raiffeisen, was not immediately available to comment. Raiffeisen declined to comment. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.