Raiffeisen CEO offers to resign

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International said its Chief Executive Herbert Stepic had offered to resign for personal reasons.

The bank said on Friday the responsible committees at RBI would promptly consider this proposal, adding Stepic would remain CEO until the committee reached a final decision.

Austrian central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday that the central bank is to investigate personal property deals by Stepic after media reports he had made use of front companies.

Stepic has denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Cowell)