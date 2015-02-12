FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen Bank Int'l shares jump after Ukraine ceasefire deal
February 12, 2015

Raiffeisen Bank Int'l shares jump after Ukraine ceasefire deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Eastern Europe-focused Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) leapt more than 11 percent to two-month highs on Thursday after details of a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine emerged.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday, after marathon peace talks with the Russian, French and German leaders, that a general ceasefire would come into force on Sunday in Ukraine’s east, where Kiev is fighting pro-Russian separatists. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
