Raiffeisen chief says awaiting green light on Polish unit sale

VIENNA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International has presented a plan to Polish banking regulator KNF for the sale of its Polish unit Polbank without its Swiss franc-denominated loan portfolio and is awaiting approval, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said.

“I am expecting offers,” Sevelda told reporters at a company event in Vienna on Thursday, adding that European banks active in Poland had expressed an interest in Polbank. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; writing by Francois Murphy; editing by Shadia Nasralla)