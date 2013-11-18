UPDATE 1-RBI says could exit Hungary, Ukraine, Slovenia

* Withdrawal from Hungary, Slovenia, Ukraine cannot be excluded

* No decision yet on selling Ukrainian Aval bank

* In dialogue with parties interested in Aval (Releads on Hungary, adds background)

VIENNA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International said on Monday it could not rule out an exit from Hungary, Slovenia or Ukraine though it had no definite plans to sell its units in those markets.

“In addition to the Ukraine, markets such as Hungary and Slovenia are currently under special review and a withdrawal from these markets cannot be excluded,” the Austrian bank that is emerging Europe’s second-biggest lender said in a statement.

RBI had previously said it wanted to scale back in some markets including Hungary, where it made a loss of 174 million euros ($234 million) in 2012 and may face further losses if new laws to help foreign-currency borrowers are passed.

Like its rivals, UniCredit’s Bank Austria and Erste Bank, RBI has extensive operations in central and eastern Europe, where growth rates far surpassed those at home until a euro zone crisis spread to neighbouring economies.

RBI stressed it had no agreement to sell its Ukrainian bank, Aval, after telling journalists at the weekend it was in talks with interested parties but had made no decision.

“Various parties with interest in purchasing Raiffeisen Bank Aval have approached RBI,” it said in a statement on Monday that it said it issued to clarify its position and avoid creating false expectations among investors.

“Dialogues have been entered into with these parties, in order for the offers to be evaluated and a basis to be established for a decision as to whether and at which price the Raiffeisen Bank Aval could be sold,” it said. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)