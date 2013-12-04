Raiffeisen in no rush to sell Ukraine bank - chairman

VIENNA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International sees no urgent need to sell its bank in Ukraine, but would consider a sale if a buyer made a generous offer, Chairman Walter Rothensteiner told Austrian paper Die Presse.

Central and eastern Europe’s second-biggest lender has already said it could exit Hungary, Slovenia and Ukraine but had no definite plans to do so.

Raiffeisen has the fourth-biggest bank in Ukraine with a 3.6 billion euro ($4.89 billion) loan book and more than 3 million customers.

“We were asked there if we are selling, which we disclosed as required. The bank there makes decent money, so it is not a case that you have to sell urgently. But if someone says he will pay exorbitantly then you talk to him,” Rothensteiner said.

Asked whether Raiffeisen might leave Hungary, he said the lender was reviewing all possible options.