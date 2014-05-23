FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen wrote down Ukraine unit by 216 mln euros
May 23, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen wrote down Ukraine unit by 216 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, May 23 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International wrote down the book value of its Bank Aval unit in Ukraine by 216 million euros ($295 million) in the first quarter given the sharp fall in the hryvnia currency, it said.

That left the book value of the unit at 611 million euros, a spokeswoman said on Friday. The unit’s goodwill had already been written off entirely.

The move had no impact on the group’s equity or consolidated profit-and-loss statement, she added.

The writedown was booked in the bank’s corporate centre segment in quarterly results released on Thursday that showed group consolidated profit of 161 million euros, easily beating market expectations.

Raiffeisen said it had lost 30 million euros before tax in Ukraine, where it is the number five bank. It has closed its 32 branches in Russian-annexed Crimea - which contributed less than 2 percent of its 2013 profit in Ukraine - and sold them to an unnamed bank it said was legally allowed to operate there. ($1 = 0.7323 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
