Raiffeisen has 450 mln eur in Ukrainian state debt
February 27, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

Raiffeisen has 450 mln eur in Ukrainian state debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International held around 450 million euros ($615 million) worth of Ukrainian sovereign bonds at mid-February, almost all of it in local currency so less risky than foreign-currency debt, it said on Thursday.

It said a “significant part” of its foreign-currency lending there had been written down in recent years. Its Ukrainian branches were open and there were no restrictions on lending, the Austrian bank said. ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
