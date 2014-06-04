Raiffeisen Ukraine unit holds up in April, May -CEO

VIENNA, June 4 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International’s Ukraine unit Aval has held up relatively well this quarter so far despite the country’s weakening economy and political crisis with Russia, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told shareholders on Wednesday.

“I can say in April and May the bank did not develop all that badly,” Sevelda said, even as the bank takes a restrictive approach to lending in an economy it expects to shrink 5 percent this year.

“In the past weeks we have seen an increased influx of customers who are shifting ties not just from Russian banks but also from Ukrainian banks. In all of course it came to an outflow of deposits, as is normal in crises,” he said.

He said the bank’s holdings of Ukrainian state debt had fallen below 300 million euros ($409 million) at the end of May due to a weaker currency and debt repayments. It had been 386 million at the end of March.