FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen Ukraine unit holds up in April, May -CEO
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen Ukraine unit holds up in April, May -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 4 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International’s Ukraine unit Aval has held up relatively well this quarter so far despite the country’s weakening economy and political crisis with Russia, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told shareholders on Wednesday.

“I can say in April and May the bank did not develop all that badly,” Sevelda said, even as the bank takes a restrictive approach to lending in an economy it expects to shrink 5 percent this year.

“In the past weeks we have seen an increased influx of customers who are shifting ties not just from Russian banks but also from Ukrainian banks. In all of course it came to an outflow of deposits, as is normal in crises,” he said.

He said the bank’s holdings of Ukrainian state debt had fallen below 300 million euros ($409 million) at the end of May due to a weaker currency and debt repayments. It had been 386 million at the end of March.

$1 = 0.7342 Euros Reporting by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.