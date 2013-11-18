FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Raiffeisen says no plans to sell Ukrainian Aval yet
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Raiffeisen says no plans to sell Ukrainian Aval yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

VIENNA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International said on Monday it had no fixed plan to sell its Ukrainian unit, although it was in talks with various interested parties.

RBI’s chief executive had told journalists in Bucharest at the weekend that it was in talks to sell the unit, Aval, and would make a decision “when the time was right”. It said on Monday it wanted to clarify its position.

“Dialogues have been entered into with these parties, in order for the offers to be evaluated and a basis to be established for a decision as to whether and at which price the Raiffeisen Bank Aval could be sold,” it said.

“In addition to the Ukraine, markets such as Hungary and Slovenia are currently under special review and a withdrawal from these markets cannot be excluded.”

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.