Raiffeisen to sell Zuno to Alfa bank -Lidove Noviny
September 12, 2015

Raiffeisen to sell Zuno to Alfa bank -Lidove Noviny

PRAGUE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International will sell Zuno, its subsidiary active in the Czech and Slovak market, to Russia’s privately held Alfa bank, Czech paper Lidove Noviny said on Saturday.

Both banks have already agreed on the transaction, the paper said, quoting unnamed sources. It said the acquisition could be worth 35 million euros ($40 million).

Raiffeisen had announced its intention to sell Zuno in February. Its spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

The Czech branch of Zuno, one of the smaller names in the local market, reported a loss of 216 million crowns ($9 million) in 2014. Zuno has 250,000 clients in total in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) ($1 = 23.8730 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Francois Murphy in Vienna; Editing by David Holmes)

