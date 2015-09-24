FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Raiffeisen Bank International agrees to sell Zuno Bank unit
September 24, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Raiffeisen Bank International agrees to sell Zuno Bank unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote, detail, background)

VIENNA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its Zuno Bank unit in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, part of RBI’s planned overhaul aimed at shrinking its balance sheet and boosting its capital ratios.

The sale was agreed with Luxembourg-based ABH Holdings SA, parent company of Russia’s Alfa Banking Group, RBI said in a statement.

“As agreed between both contracting parties, details of the transaction will first be disclosed after closing, which is expected in the first quarter of 2016,” RBI said.

The Czech branch of Zuno, one of the smaller names in that market, reported a loss of 216 million crowns ($8.9 million) in 2014. Zuno has a total of 250,000 clients in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. ($1 = 24.1670 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by David Holmes)

