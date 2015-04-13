RLB NOe-Wien swings to 2014 loss, has 12.2 pct CET1 ratio

VIENNA, April 13 (Reuters) - Austrian regional lender Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien (RLB NOe-Wien) swung to a 2014 loss of 273 million euros ($289 million) as troubles at the Raiffeisen group’s emerging Europe arm hit home.

RLB NOe-Wien, which easily passed stress tests of big euro zone lenders last year when it came under direct supervision of the European Central Bank, reported a group common equity tier 1 ratio of 12.2 percent of risk-weighted assets at end-2014.

The group includes a holding company that owns the bank plus stakes in industrial and agricultural enterprises.

RLB NOe-Wien, with a stake of nearly 35 percent, is the biggest shareholder in Raiffeisen Zentralbank, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI). RBI is the second-biggest lender in central and eastern Europe that is drastically restructuring to conserve capital.

RZB said last week it will not pay a dividend on 2014 results after posting a loss of 323 million euros, dragged down by losses at RBI.

RLB NOe-Wien Chief Executive Klaus Buchleitner had said in November he could not rule out a 2014 loss as a result of RBI’s woes, triggered by problems in Ukraine and Hungary. RLB NOe-Wien had made a 2013 profit of 145 million euros. ($1 = 0.9444 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)