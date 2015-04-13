FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLB NOe-Wien swings to 2014 loss, has 12.2 pct CET1 ratio
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 13, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

RLB NOe-Wien swings to 2014 loss, has 12.2 pct CET1 ratio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, April 13 (Reuters) - Austrian regional lender Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien (RLB NOe-Wien) swung to a 2014 loss of 273 million euros ($289 million) as troubles at the Raiffeisen group’s emerging Europe arm hit home.

RLB NOe-Wien, which easily passed stress tests of big euro zone lenders last year when it came under direct supervision of the European Central Bank, reported a group common equity tier 1 ratio of 12.2 percent of risk-weighted assets at end-2014.

The group includes a holding company that owns the bank plus stakes in industrial and agricultural enterprises.

RLB NOe-Wien, with a stake of nearly 35 percent, is the biggest shareholder in Raiffeisen Zentralbank, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI). RBI is the second-biggest lender in central and eastern Europe that is drastically restructuring to conserve capital.

RZB said last week it will not pay a dividend on 2014 results after posting a loss of 323 million euros, dragged down by losses at RBI.

RLB NOe-Wien Chief Executive Klaus Buchleitner had said in November he could not rule out a 2014 loss as a result of RBI’s woes, triggered by problems in Ukraine and Hungary. RLB NOe-Wien had made a 2013 profit of 145 million euros. ($1 = 0.9444 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.