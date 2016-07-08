FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's BNP joins race for Raiffeisen Polish arm -sources
July 8, 2016

France's BNP joins race for Raiffeisen Polish arm -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 8 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France's largest listed bank, has joined Polish state-run lenders PKO BP , Alior and Dutch ING in the race for Raiffeisen's Polish business, three sources with knowledge of the matter.

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has said it aims to sell Raiffeisen Polbank IPO-RBP.WA, Poland's tenth-biggest lender by assets, to a rival listed in Poland.

"The list is getting a bit longer with BNP joining in," one of the sources said.

BNP Paribas, which already owns Poland's Bank BGZ, declined to comment, as did Raiffeisen in Vienna. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Adrian Krajewski, and Marcin Goclowski; Additional reporting by Maya Nikolaeva in PARIS and Shadia Nasralla in VIENNA; Editing by David Goodman)

