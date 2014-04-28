UPDATE 2-RBI wants to pay back 1.25 bln euros of aid - sources

* RBI in talks to pay back half of 2.5 bln eur aid

* Interest rate rose to 8.5 pct at start of 2014 from 8 pct

* Shares fall 1.2 percent (Adds details on borrowing costs, updates shares)

By Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Georgina Prodhan

VIENNA, April 28 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International is seeking regulatory approval to pay back 1.25 billion euros ($1.73 billion) of the emergency financial aid it received in 2009, two regulatory sources told Reuters on Monday.

The lender had wanted to pay back in mid-March the whole 2.5 billion euros that the state and private investors provided to help it weather the financial crisis, but it did not get regulatory approval.

A source close to the situation told Reuters at the time that RBI might need to hold on to more of its capital in view of an impending European Central Bank-led assessment of banks’ balance sheets, and RBI’s exposure to Ukraine.

The interest rate on the loan went up to 8.5 percent at the start of this year from 8 percent, meaning that repaying half the capital could save the RBI more than 100 million euros over the year.

One regulatory source said on Monday that RBI had submitted a request to pay back the reduced amount. The second source confirmed the bank now wanted to pay back 1.25 billion euros.

The bank was hit hard by the financial crisis due mainly to its heavy exposure to eastern Europe.

RBI said in an emailed statement: “We are currently holding talks with the financial markets regulator. It is a matter of an ongoing process, on which we cannot comment further.”

RBI shares fell 1.2 percent to 22.35 euros by 1312 GMT, underperforming a flat European banking index.