RBI wants to pay back 1.25 bln eur of aid -sources

VIENNA, April 28 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International wants to pay back 1.25 billion euros ($1.73 billion) of participation capital to the state, two regulatory sources told Reuters on Monday.

The Austrian lender had wanted to pay back in mid-March the whole 2.5 billion euros it received from the state and private investors in 2009 to help it weather the financial crisis, but it did not get the regulatory approval.

A source close to the situation told Reuters at the time that RBI may need to hold on to more of its capital in view of an impending European Central Bank-led assessment of banks’ balance sheets, and RBI’s exposure to Ukraine.

One regulatory source said on Monday that RBI had submitted a request to pay back the reduced amount. The second source confirmed the bank now wanted to pay back 1.25 billion euros.

RBI had no immediate comment. ($1 = 0.7227 Euros) (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; editing by Georgina Prodhan and Keiron Henderson)